ICYMI, Akshay Kumar And Son Aarav's Famjam Pic. Courtesy Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna shared a cute picture of Akshay Kumar and son Aarav on her Instagram feed. In the picture, the father-son duo can be seen standing on a shore against the backdrop of a sunset. Akshay and Aarav can be seen holding each other tightly and they are posing with their backs to the camera. Twinkle Khanna simply dropped a pair of heart emojis in the caption. Akshay Kumar celebrated his 57th birthday on Monday. Twinkle's post can be seen in the context of Akshay Kumar's birthday though she hasn't mentioned about it. Take a look:

In July, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna spent an eventful time in Tanzania along with their children. Twinkle Khanna shared a video in which the duo can be seen joining a group performing the traditional dance form, Ritunga. Sharing the fun experience, Twinkle Khanna wrote, "Moving our feet and massaging our souls. Omahe, the local group that we danced with, used marvelous instruments made of feathers, skin, and sisal, and we performed our own version of a traditional dance called Ritunga. Who do you think danced better, Mr K or I? When was the last time you danced your heart out? Let me know in the comments below." Take a look:

During the same trip, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna went on a wildlife safari in Tanzania. Sharing the footage on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Uss din ek sher daala thaa, aaj haathi dekhlo. [That day, I dropped a glimpse of a tiger, today see the elephant.] Saw this majestic creature during our safari in Tanzania today and couldn't help but share." Take a look:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in January 2001. The couple are proud parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. On his birthday, the actor revealed the first look from his new film Bhoot Bangla. The actor will be reuniting with his frequent collaborator Priyadarshan after 14 years in the film.