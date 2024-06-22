Twinkle Khanna's Reunion With Bobby Deol: 'Thrilled To See Him Doing So Well'

Twinkle Khanna with Bobby Deol. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna just dropped a photo from her reunion with Bobby Deol. She also shared a couple of throwback pictures with her Barsaat co-star. She captioned the post, "Kal and Aaj Kal." She added in her note, "It's not just Pinky Masi who is a Bobby Deol fan, I am as thrilled to see him doing so well. Nostalgia has a sweet aftertaste, and it was fun catching up and waving out at renditions of who we once used to be. What makes you nostalgic and why? Let me know in the comments below."

Twinkle Khanna, who also made her Bollywood debut with Barsaat, co-starring Bobby Deol, quit acting and became a best-selling author. However, her husband Akshay Kumar has starred with Bobby Deol in several projects like Ajnabee, Thank You and Housefull 4 among others.

Check out Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Bobby Deol made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna. He has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few.

Bobby Deol was last seen in Animal with Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol. He will also star in Aryan Khan's directorial debut, he revealed during Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8.