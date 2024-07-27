On African Holiday, Twinkle Khanna And Akshay Kumar Had This Much Fun

Please do not disturb Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar. The couple is currently having a fantastic time in Tanzania. On Friday, author and film producer Twinkle Khanna shared a video on Instagram, where she was seen dancing her heart out with the Omahe group. Her dance partner? None other than Akshay Kumar. In the video, the duo joined the group in performing the traditional dance form, Ritunga. Their energetic moves are sure to make you want to put on your dancing shoes. Sharing the fun experience, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “Moving our feet and massaging our souls. Omahe, the local group that we danced with, used marvelous instruments made of feathers, skin, and sisal, and we performed our own version of a traditional dance called Ritunga. Who do you think danced better, Mr K or I? When was the last time you danced your heart out? Let me know in the comments below.”

Reacting to the post, actress Tisca Chopra commented, “Looks like such fun.”

During the same trip, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna went on a wildlife safari in Tanzania. There they spotted an elephant. Sharing the footage on Instagram, Akshay Kumar wrote, “Uss din ek sher daala thaa, aaj haathi dekhlo. [That day, I dropped a glimpse of a tiger, today see the elephant.] Saw this majestic creature during our safari in Tanzania today and couldn't help but share.” The clip showed the elephant walking through tall yellow grass. A few seconds later, the camera moved to Akshay, who was sitting inside a jeep and smiling.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in January 2001. The couple are proud parents to son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Khel Khel Mein. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, also features Fardeen Khan, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu and Ammy Virk in important roles. Khel Khel Mein will be released on August 15. Akshay Kumar also has Welcome 3, Housefull 5 and Singham Again in the line-up.