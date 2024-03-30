Tisca Chopra On Working With Aamir Khan In Taare Zameen Par: 'I Ended Up Irritating Him'

Tisca shared this image. (courtesy: tiscaofficial)

Aamir Khan's directorial debut, Taare Zameen Par, continues to resonate deeply with Indian audiences. The film is cherished for its engaging storyline, compelling performances, and touching themes. Tisca Chopra's portrayal of Maya Awasthi, the mother of dyslexic child Ishaan (Darsheel Safary), has left an indelible mark on viewers. In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Tisca shared a funny anecdote. She shared that Aamir Khan once humorously suggested that they should have sold tissue papers with the film tickets to double the revenue. She said, "One day Aamir called me and said that we should have sold tissue papers also with the film's tickets so that we could have made double the money. Even Karan Johar was teary-eyed after watching the film."

Reflecting on her experience working on the film, Tisca Chopra, who later ventured into directing and producing, described it as an option invaluable learning journey under Aamir's tutelage. She fondly recalled, "Aamir Khan was a school. I got to go to the Aamir Khan school of filmmaking. He was very meticulous even though it was his first film. He too was learning things and we were all a part of this process. He would involve us in blocking, shot division, choosing lenses, etc. I could relate to that kind of authenticity and love for cinema.

Addressing the common perception that Aamir Khan is demanding to work with due to his meticulous nature, Tisca Chopra debunked the notion. She shared, "Because I too am meticulous and I like that kind of working style. In fact, I ended up irritating him by asking for retakes of my shots often, saying I could do it better. It was a wonderful experience. He worked so hard on each and every part of it to the point that it couldn't be bettered any more.”

Regarding her career trajectory post-Taare Zameen Par, Tisca Chopra said, "Not only did it change my career path and garner me international recognition, but it also brought about many changes in the education system and inclusivity. It also proved that there's a sweet spot between creativity and commerce.”

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)