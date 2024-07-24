Akshay Kumar On Box Office Debacles, Success And More: "Heart-Breaking To See Any Film Fail"

Akshay Kumar, who recently starred in Sarfira, a remake of Suriya's National Award winning Soorarai Pottru, in a recent interview with Forbes, reflected on his cinematic journey, his box office debacles and success. The actor told Forbes, "Behind every film there is a lot of blood, sweat and passion that goes in. It is heart-breaking to see any film fail. But you have to learn to see the silver lining. Every failure teaches you the value of success and increases the hunger for it even further. Luckily, I learnt to deal with it earlier on in my career. Of course, it hurts and impacts you, but that won't change the fate of the film."

The National Award winning actor added, "It's not something which is in your control... what is in your control is to work harder, make amends and give it your all to your next film. That's how I channel my energy and try to move on to the next, focusing my energy where it matters the most."

Akshay Kumar mentioned that his biggest strength is his "discipline." He added, "My biggest strength has been my discipline and work ethic. I literally work on a time-table... I sleep, eat and work at a particular time, and shoot for a specific number of hours. I have followed this for years. Staying fit-both mentally and physically-has also played a crucial role in my longevity in the industry. The motivation comes from a genuine love for what I do and to continue making films on which so many livelihoods depend. Also, the support and love from my fans fuel my passion and commitment in this journey."

Akshay Kumar's impressive line up of film includes Welcome 3, Khel Khel Mein, (titled Welcome To The Jungle) and Housefull 5. He will also feature in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.