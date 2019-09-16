Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Wish For Son Aarav Is About Lots Of Love And A Little Bit Of Teasing

Twinkle Khanna with Aarav. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

What good is a birthday wish if it doesn't involve a little bit of teasing? Twinkle Khanna sets the perfect example of a birthday special post which is a perfect amalgamation on love and teasing. On her son Aarav's 17th birthday on Sunday, the 45-year-old author shared a picture of her "prodigal son" (as Twinkle lovingly calls Aarav) on her Instagram profile and chose a set of words that make Aarav go like, 'Mom stop saying these weird things.' In case you are wondering what those words are, we are here to help. Here's what Twinkle captioned the post: "Happy birthday! 'Flesh of my flesh and blood of my blood.' I know that you have always said 'Mom stop saying these weird things.'" Adding a dash of signature humour to the post, Mrs Funnybones wrote: "But it is the truth, you have my cells and I have yours - leftovers hanging around in my brain or at least that's what science claims."

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

On Sunday, Aarav's father Akshay Kumar shared an equally adorable post on social media. The caption on Akshay's post read: "One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up, he'd be my go-to person instead of 'Oh no! Dad's going to kill me.' Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I'm doing it right. I'll always be beside you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav."

Check out the post here:

Twinkle Khanna's son Aarav often features on his mother's Instagram profile. Last month, Twinkle shared pictures of a meal prepared by Aarav and she wrote: "My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself." The special menu, prepped by Aarav comprised - mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate soufflé."

This is what we are talking about:

Besides Aarav, Twinkle and Akshay are also parents to 6-year-old Nitara. The star couple have worked together in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. Twinkle and Akshay got married on January 17, 2001.

