When Twinkle Khanna's Teenage Son Put On Chef's Hat And Made Dinner For The Family

If you thought Akshay Kumar was the only one with a love for gastronomy in the family, you might be mistaken. Seems like Akshay and Twinkle Khanna's teenage son Aarav has also inherited love for cooking from his father Akshay Kumar, who was a chef before making it big in Bollywood. The reason we brought this up today is because Twinkle Khanna shared a post on her Instagram profile, which gave us a sneak peek of Aarav's culinary skills. A "proud" Twinkle shared a set of pictures of the meal and wrote: "My teenager makes us dinner and dessert all by himself." The special menu, prepped by Aarav comprised - mushroom risotto, miso avocado salad, chicken skewers and chocolate souffle."

Other than Aarav, Twinkle and Akshay are also parents to 6-year-old Nitara. The star couple have worked together in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. Twinkle and Akshay got married on January 17, 2001.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window (which operates in Mumbai) and a film producer.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. He also has Good News, Laxmmi Bomb and Housefull 4 in the pipeline.

