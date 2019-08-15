Mission Mangal: Twinkle Khanna Watches Akshay Kumar's Film With Nitara And Aarav

Twinkle Khanna photographed with Nitara and Aarav.

Highlights Mission Mangal opened in theaters on Friday The film opened to largely positive reviews Mission Mangal clashed with John Abraham's Batla House

Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal opened in theaters on Thursday (more on that later). Just a day before the release of the film, a special screening of the film was organised. Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of project director Rakesh Dhawan in the film, was well-represented by his family members at the screening. Akshay's author-wife Twinkle Khanna watched the film along with her son Aarav and daughter Nitara. Besides Akshay Kumar's family, we also spotted Bhumi Pednekar at the screening, who had worked with the actor in the 2017 film Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.

See the pictures from last night's screening here:

Twinkle Khanna photographed arriving at the screening.

Twinkle Khanna with her kids. Aarav photographed at the screening.

Bhumi Pednekar photographed arriving at the screening.

Meanwhile,Mission Mangal, which also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi in pivotal roles, opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 3 stars out of five and he wrote: "Akshay Kumar brings obvious star power to the table in addition to some comic relief."

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios, showcases the story of launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. They got married on January 17, 2001. The couple are parents to 16-year-old Aarav and Nitara (6).

Akshay Kumar has several films in the pipeline. The actor will next be seen in Housefull 4. He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Good News, alongside Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. Akshay Kumar also has Laxmmi Bomb in the pipeline.

