When Twinkle Khanna Admitted Parents Dimple Kapadia And Rajesh Khanna's Fame Helped Her To Get First Break

Twinkle Khanna, who wears many hats, wanted to be an accountant at one point of time. Coming from a film family and being born to superstar parents, she was not a stranger to "fame". But she didn't have a plan to become an actor.

In a throwback interview with Lehren, Twinkle recalled how her parents' fame helped her to get the first break. "It supports me in a way that a lot of people think twice before acting fresh with me. I got my first break easily, but after that you are on your own like everybody else," the actor said.

Twinkle continued, "I can't be compared to them. There is a long way to go. And, you are talking about careers which lasted for 10-20 years, I have just begun. Would you ask an actor after 5 years of being in the industry if they can compete with Amitabh Bachchan? They have been around for a long time and it will take me that much time."

When she was asked, "How do you feel when people refer to you as a superstar's daughter?", Twinkle replied, "I am very proud of what they have done, I think it's a very big achievement."

Talking about how she landed up in films, Twinkle Khanna said, "I have grown up among actors since childhood, hence I was never attracted towards fame. I just felt it was coming to me. I hadn't even thought of becoming an actress back then. I wanted to be an accountant.

"But, I just felt that let's see if I find joy in this (acting). After about two years, I really started liking what I was doing, so I continued. If I wouldn't have been able to become one, then I would have been a physiotherapist. I never studied it, but I have a lot of interest in it. I read a lot of things and I can tell people about common injuries."

Twinkle Khanna made her film debut opposite Bobby Deol in Barsaat (1995). Later, she went on to act in films like Baadshah, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, Zulmi, Baadshah, Chal Mere Bhai, to name a few.

She built up a new fanbase with her nuanced writing skills. She has books like Mrs Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, to her credit. She's also a producer.