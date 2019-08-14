'Hello, I'm Akshay Kumar': Actor Answers Reporter's Phone Which Kept Ringing During Press Meet

Akshay Kumar at an event in New Delhi. (Image courtesy: PTI)

Highlights Akshay Kumar was promoting Mission Mangal in New Delhi His co-stars couldn't stop laughing Mission Mangal releases in theatres on Independence Day

Akshay Kumar and team Mission Mangal are having a gala time promoting the film, which opens in cinemas on Independence Day. During a recent press meet in New Delhi, Akshay Kumar took the liberty of answering a phone call on behalf of a reporter (whose phone kept ringing while the press meet was in full swing) to everyone's amusement. In the now viral video, Akshay Kumar can be seen picking up the phone kept on a table along with a sea of microphones and telling the caller, "Namashkar... hum log abhi ek press conference mein hain... main Akshay Kumar bol raha hu... abhi aapko wapas call karenge." Akshay's co-stars Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu and Nithya Menen couldn't stop laughing.

Watch the ROFL clip here:

The ensemble cast of Mission Mangal is keeping the fun quotient high during the promotions, which is evident from the small clips shared by the actors on their social media pages. Earlier, Vidya Balan posted a video snippet of the team playing Antakshari en route their destination for the promotions. She captioned it, "Antariksh se Antakshari tak ka safar."

Watch here:

Before that, Sonakshi Sinha posted a video on her Instagram story, in which she casually knocked Akshay Kumar over from his chair.

Mission Mangal, which is based the story of scientists at Indian Space Research Organisation who contributed to the Mars Orbiter Mission, which marked India's first interplanetary expedition. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti.

Mission Mangal also stars Sharman Joshi and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.