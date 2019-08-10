When Sonakshi Sinha Knocked Akshay Kumar Over From His Chair. Watch Viral Video

Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Kumar at Mission Mangal promotions.

Highlights Sonakshi and Akshay have co-starred in several films They will share screen space in Mission Mangal Mission Mangal releases on August 15

Film promotions can be a mundane task for most actors but not for the cast of Mission Mangal, who surely know how to enjoy themselves during the film's promotions. Well, for those who don't know what we are talking about, we are referring to a video that was shared by Sonakshi Sinha on her Instagram profile. In the viral video, the actress chanced upon the opportunity and knocked Akshay over from his chair while the actor was busy talking about their upcoming film. What followed suit was a burst of laughter from their co-stars Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan and Nithya Menen. The video which was originally shared by Sonakshi on her Instagram stories and later curated by several fan clubs on Instagram, is now viral.

>p>Check out the video here. Isn't Akshay Kumar's reaction priceless?

Akshay Kumar and Sonakshi Sinha share a great rapport. Besides Mission Mangal, the actors have earlier co-starred in films like Joker, Baby, Rowdy Rathore, Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty and Once Upon Ay Time In Mumbai.

Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's first movie as part of his recently signed three-film deal with Fox Star Studios. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie releases on August 15 and it will clash with John Abraham's Batla House at the box office. The film also stars Sharman Joshi and Kirti Kulhari in pivotal roles.

Mission Mangal showcases the story of the launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.