Mission Mangal Song Dil Mein Mars Hai Is All About The Power Of Team Work

Akshay Kumar with the team of Mission Mangal. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Dil Mein Mars Hai is the first song to be released from the film Benny Dayal and Vibha Saraf have sung the song Mission Mangal will release on August 15

The first song from Mission Mangal, titled Dil Mein Mars Hai released on Thursday. The song showcases Akhshay Kumar and Vidya Balan, leading a team of scientists comprising Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Sharman Joshi, Kriti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and H R Dattatrey as they prepare themselves for their "dream mission" - which is the launch of India's first satellite to Mars. The song has been composed by Amit Trivedi and the catchy lyrics are by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Most portions of the song have been sung by Benny Dayal and Vibha Saraf. The video has over 1 lakh views on YouTube. Take a look at the song here:

Sharing the song on social media, Akshay Kumar, who plays the role of scientist Rakesh Dhawan in the film, wrote: "Teamwork makes the dream work. Watch the team work towards their dream, Mission Mangal in Dil Mein Mars Hai." Take a look at Akshay Kumar's post here:

Mission Mangal has been directed by Jagan Shakti and it has been produced by Fox Star Studios. The film will clash with John Abraham's Batla House, which is also slated to release on August 15 this year. This is not the first time that Akshay Kumar and John Abraham's films will clash at the box office. Last year, Akshay Kumar's sports drama Gold and John Abraham's thriller Satyameva Jayate clashed at the box office. Both the films were Independence Day releases.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.