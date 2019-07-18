Mission Mangal Trailer: For Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Sonakshi Sinha, Sky Is Not The Limit

A Mission Mangal poster shared by Akshay Kumar (courtesy akshaykumar)

Highlights Vidya Balan features as the optimist Tara Shinde Sonakshi Sinha plays an ambitious space scientist Akshay Kumar stars as the Project Director in the movie

The Mission Mangal trailer will make you forget blinking for some good three minutes. Released today afternoon, the trailer begins with brief introductions to Akshay Kumar's team of scientists at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who created history by making India's Mars Orbiter Mission or MOM a success IRL. Akshay, who is the biggest star of the ensemble-cast movie, is Mission Director Rakesh Dhawan while Vidya Balan is introduced as the very driven and optimistic Project Director Tara Shinde. Sonakshi Sinha plays a feisty, ambitious aspiring space scientist Eka Gandhi, who joins the mission as the Propulsion Controller while the diligent and newly-married Navigation And Communication Controller Kritika Aggarwal is played by Taapsee Pannu.

Actress Nithya Menon stars as Satellite Designer Varsha Gowda and Kirti Kulhari's character Neha Siddiqui is in charge of Programme Autonomy. Sharman Joshi, who plays a very superstitious Parmeshwar Naidu looks after payloads while veteran actor H.G. Dattatreya is the Supervisor Of Structural Design. Phew.

Akshay Kumar and his team celebrating Mission Mangal

The trailer shows scientist Rakesh Dhawan was reprimanded by his supervisors at ISRO for launching an experimental rocket, which crashed into the sea but his undying spirit led him to design an even more ambitious plan - to send a satellite to Mars. Encouraged by Tara Shinde, Rakesh Dhawan struggles to procure funding and a team of experienced scientists but all he gets is a bunch of enthusiasts, who believed the project was "impossible" to pull off. But inspired by Tara Shinde's "home science technique" of making "puri", Rakesh Dhawan devised a mission, which made India proud in 2013.

The trailer of Mission Mangal is "Dedicated to the incredible team of scientists and engineers at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)". The trailer of Mission Mangal is an interesting package with a blink-and-miss action sequence, sombre moments and Bollywood-esque dialogues such as ""Humari haar samaya ki marammat agar NASA se karne jayenge toh hum 'satyanasa' ho jayenge."

Watch the Mission Mangal trailer here:

Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's first movie as part of his recently signed three-film deal with Fox Star Studios. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie releases on August 15.

