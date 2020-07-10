Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Reasons That Made Her Sign Mission Mangal

"I remember how excited we all were to work with each other," wrote Taapsee

Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Reasons That Made Her Sign Mission Mangal

Taapsee shared this image. (courtesy taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu, who was a part of the 2019 hit Mission Mangal, shared a throwback picture along with the film's cast, which included Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. The actress, in her post, revealed the 2 reasons that made her say yes to the film. The first reason was the film's story and the second one was that she wanted to be a part of a film with such an impressive ensemble cast. "I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of. I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons, one was because I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment," wrote Taapsee Pannu.

Mission Mangal emerged as a hit at the box office and it opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The cast of Mission Mangal has actresses that we love because of the choices they have made in their career," adding "The five women outshine everything else in Mission Mangal - even the dramatic lift-off the PSLV."

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios, showcased the story of launch of India's first satellite to Mars.

