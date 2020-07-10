Taapsee Pannu Reveals The Reasons That Made Her Sign Mission Mangal

Taapsee shared this image. (courtesy taapsee )

Taapsee Pannu, who was a part of the 2019 hit Mission Mangal, shared a throwback picture along with the film's cast, which included Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi. The actress, in her post, revealed the 2 reasons that made her say yes to the film. The first reason was the film's story and the second one was that she wanted to be a part of a film with such an impressive ensemble cast. "I remember how excited we all were to work with each other. This set was no less than a happy land of people who really wanted to create something we can all be proud of. I remember I said yes to this film for 2 major reasons, one was because I wanted to be a part of this story which is something to cherish for years to come. Secondly I wanted to be a part of this beautiful ensemble of actors I know will have energy worth celebrating every moment," wrote Taapsee Pannu.

Mission Mangal emerged as a hit at the box office and it opened to largely positive reviews from film critics. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee, gave the film 3 stars out of 5 and wrote: "The cast of Mission Mangal has actresses that we love because of the choices they have made in their career," adding "The five women outshine everything else in Mission Mangal - even the dramatic lift-off the PSLV."

Mission Mangal, directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios, showcased the story of launch of India's first satellite to Mars.