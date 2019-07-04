Akshay Kumar Made Mission Mangal 'Specially For Daughter' Nitara And Kids Her Age

Akshay Kumar with his daughter Nitara. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Wanted to make a movie that inspires out future generations: Akshay Mission Mangal is releasing in August this year Mission Mangal also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vidya Balan

Actor Akshay Kumar's next film Mission Mangal, based on the Mars Orbiter Mission, is all set to go on floors and ahead of filming, the 51-year-old actor wrote on Instagram that he's making the film 'especially for his daughter' Nitara so that she learns about the 'incredible true story of India's mission to Mars.' In a lengthy statement attached to the post, Akshay Kumar said that he hope that the film will 'inspire as much as it will entertain.' Akshay Kumar wrote: "Mission Mangal, a film which I hope will inspire as well as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars."

In the statement he added: "For several years Hollywood made movies and TV shows like Star Trek, Star Wars and Gravity. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientist and explorers. I have always wanted to be a part of one such movie. A movie that inspires out future generations... One that creates imagination and curiosity. Mission Mangal is that film for me. A film that I hope, will inspire as well as entertain."

Akshay Kumar added, "Mission Mangal is a film about ordinary people achieving the extraordinary. A story that proves that creativity, ideas and dreams have no limit... just like the sky."

Here's Akshay Kumar's post:

Mission Mangal is the story of Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission, which was India's first interplanetary mission.

Mission Mangal is slated for August 15 release and it also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen. The film is directed by Jagan Shakti.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability