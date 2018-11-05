Akshay Kumar Signs Three Films With Fox Star Studios, First Project Titled Mission Mangal

Akshay Kumar at an event in Mumbai.

Highlights Mission Mangal will go on floors this month The film will be directed by Jagan Shakti It will be co-produced by R Balki

We have good news for all the Akshay Kumar fans out there. Akshay has collaborated with Fox Star Studios for three films, which means that'll we'll get to see a lot more of the actor on the silver screen next year. The first project in the line-up is titled Mission Mangal, which will be directed by Jagan Shakti and it will be co-produced by PadMan director R Balki. As the name suggests, Mission Mangal will be a space film, which is expected to go on floors by the end of November this year. On Monday, Fox Star Studio announced their association with the Gold actor on Twitter and wrote: "Now here's something to look forward to in 2019! Happy to announce our collaboration with Akshay Kumar on not one but three films next year!"

Now here's something to look forward to in 2019! Happy to announce our collaboration with @akshaykumar on not one but three films next year! Watch this space for more.#CapeOfGoodFilmspic.twitter.com/2JQbYkeJIO — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) November 5, 2018

Akshay, who seemed excited about collaborating with the production house, said in a statement, "With our combined energies we hope to create content that not only excites but also empowers," news agency PTI quoted Akshay as saying.

Fox Star Studios CEO, Vijay Singh, who had earlier produced the 2017 film Jolly LLB 2, starring Akshay, said he is happy to partner with the actor for a three-film deal. "Akshay is one of the most successful actors who has a fantastic understanding of scripts and changing audience preferences. We are looking forward to an unprecedented collaboration with the National Award-winning actor."

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the promotional duties of his upcoming film 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. He currently has Anurag Singh's Kesari and Farhad Samji's Housefull 4 in the pipeline.

(With inputs from PTI)