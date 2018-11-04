Akshay Kumar, Who 'Never Puts Makeup,' Says His 2.0 Look Was A 'Different Story Altogether'

Akshay Kumar shared this image. (Image courtesy: rupalisuri07 )

Highlights Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the film 2.0 has been directed by Shankar Shanmugham The film is slated to release on November 29

Akshay Kumar, who plays the antagonist in Shankar Shanmugam, 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth, made an interesting revelation about his look in the movie. On Sunday, Akshay, who plays the role of Dr Richards in the film, shared a photograph of his look on his Twitter account and wrote: "For an actor who never puts makeup, 2.0was a different story altogether." The 51-year-old actor revealed that a lot of time was invested in getting his look right and that it took him more time to get ready than Amy Jackson. "To get this look right, I think I must've taken longer than the female lead (Amy Jackson)," wrote Akshay.

Take a look at Akshay Kumar's look from 2.0 here:

For an actor who never puts makeup, 2.0 was a different story altogether. To get this look right, I think I must've taken longer than the female lead #2Point0pic.twitter.com/Pqn7F8yJS3 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 4, 2018

The much-awaited trailer of 2.0released on Saturday and it went crazy viral instantly and it has over 42,750,021 views as of now. ICYMI, take a look at the trailer here:

When Akshay Kumar unveiled his look, a few months ago and described it as one of the "most powerful character" that he has portrayed on screen. He wrote: "Sharing with you my most powerful character, which has probably stayed with me for the longest time. I am the dark superhero for those who don't have a voice." He accompanied the post along with the warning "Humans Beware."

Directed by Shankar Shanmugham and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 2.0 is the second installment of Rajinikanth's 2010 Tamil film Enthiran. Just like the first installment, the music for 2.0 has also been composed by A R Rahman. The film also features Amy Jackson and Adil Hussain. 2.0 is slated to release on November 29 this year.