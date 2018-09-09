2.0 New Poster Is Akshay Kumar's 'Special Birthday Treat' To His Fans

Akshay Kumar shared this picture. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar )

Highlights "Sharing with you my most powerful character," Akshay wrote Akshay Kumar plays the antagonist in the film The trailer of 2.0 will release on September 13

Akshay Kumar gave his fans the perfect "birthday treat" by unveiling the first poster of his upcoming film 2.0, co-starring Rajinikanth. The actor, who turned 51 today, shared the first look of his character in 2.0 and intense can't even begin to describe it. Akshay, who plays the antagonist in the film, shared the poster across different social media platforms on Sunday afternoon and mentioned that this is one of the "most powerful" characters that he has portrayed on screen so far. He wrote: "Here's a special birthday treat for all my fans. Sharing with you my most powerful character, which has probably stayed with me for the longest time." The 51-year-old actor added, "I am the dark superhero for those who don't have a voice." He accompanied the post along with the warning "Humans Beware" (in uppercase).

Check out the poster here:

On Sunday morning, Akshay shared this poster along with the reminder that the film's trailer arrives in 4 days.

The much-awaited trailer of Akshay and Rajinikanth's 2.0 will release on September 13. Earlier this week, Akshay Kumar made the big announcement about the trailer's release date on Twitter and sent the Internet into frenzy. He wrote: "Prepare for 2.0 Teaser out on September 13, 2018."

This is the post we are talking about:

Directed by Shankar Shanmugham and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, 2.0 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2010 Tamil film Enthiran. Just like the first installment, the music for 2.0 has also been composed by AR Rahman. The film also features Amy Jackson and Adil Hussain. 2.0 is slated to release on November 29 this year.