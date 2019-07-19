Mission Mangal Takes Off With Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha And Others. See Trailer Launch Pics

The cast of Mission Mangal photographed at the trailer launch event.

The cast of Mission Mangalput their most fashionable foot forward at the film's trailer launch on Thursday in Mumbai. Film's lead actor Akshay Kumar decided to wear a semi-formal outfit to the event while saree seemed to be a popular choice for the film's actresses except Taapsee Pannu, who picked an all-white look for the day. Vidya Balan, who is known for her sartorial taste especially when it comes to sarees, looked stunning as ever in a black Raw Mango saree. Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen also looked resplendent during the media interaction. (more on their looks later). See the pictures from the event here:

The cast of Mission Mangal.

Akshay Kumar was photographed at his candid best.

The entire cast of Mission Mangal happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Team Mission Mangal photographed at the event.

Akshay Kumar, who headlines the cast of the film, has co-starred with most of the actresses in other films earlier. He shared screen space with Vidya Balan in Heyy Babyy and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. That's not it, the actor has also worked with Sonakshi in Rowdy Rathore, Joker and Once Upon Ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara! among other films, while Taapsee and Akshay were co-stars in Baby and Naam Shabana.

Vidya Balan and Akshay Kumar were all smiles.

Taapsee Pannu looked sharp in white separates.

Just like Vidya, Sonakshi too picked a traditional outfit. She looked gorgeous in a soft pink saree:

Sonakshi looked pretty in pink.

Shaitan actress Kirti Kulhari made a stunning appearance in a golden Raw Mango saree, which she wore with a bright pink blouse.

Kirti Kulhari posed for the shutterbugs.

Nithya, who makes her Bollywood debut with the film, happily posed for the shutterbugs.

Nithya also opted for a Raw Mango saree.

The trailer of Mission Mangal is going insanely viral and it has garnered over 22 million views on YouTube within a day. Check out the trailer here:

Mission Mangal showcases the story of the launch of India's first satellite to Mars. Directed by Jagan Shakti and produced by Fox Star Studios, the film will clash with John Abraham's Batla House at the box office, which is also slated to release on August 15.

