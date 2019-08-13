Team Mission Mangal Take A Leap From 'Antariksh To Antakshari'. Watch Viral Video

Team Mission Mangal chilling together (courtesy balanvidya)

Mission Mangal's ensemble cast - Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen - are busy promoting their much talked about movie ahead of its release. Needless to say that the co-stars share a great bonding with each other, as can be seen in the promotional events, and a glimpse of which is there in Vidya Balan's Antakshari video, which is now crazy viral. In Vidya's Instagram video, Team Mission Mangal can be seen playing antakshari when on a bus tour, supposedly between promotional duties. The caption of her Vidya is dipped in signature Vidya humour and reads: "Antariksh se Antakshari tak ka safar."

For those who missed the reference, antariksh translates to the word 'space' in English and Mission Mangal is about India's Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM).

Vidya Balan and Taapsee Pannu are absolute enthu-cutlets in the video while Akshay Kumar is no less as he joins the game with his rendition of Kishore Kumar's Geet Gata Hoon Main.

Vidya Balan's Instagram is an album full of fun-filled moments from Team Mission Mangal's promotional diaries. From discovering Kirti Kulhari's singing skills to trolling Nithya Menen for serving food on sets, here are glimpses of everything that makes a great team.

Now, with Misson Mangal round the corner, here's little background on the film's theme - it's the story of how a bunch of rookie space scientists, captained by their determined Mission Director (Akshay Kumar) and Project Director (Vidya Balan) make the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Mars Orbiter Mission a success in 2013.

Mission Mangal is Akshay Kumar's first movie as part of his recently signed three-film deal with Fox Star Studios. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the movie releases on August 15.

