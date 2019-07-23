How Twinkle Khanna Helps Akshay Kumar Zero In On Films

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Akshay Kumar, whose Mission Mangal is all set to take off on Independence Day, recently said that Twinkle Khanna has been a "big help" for his career choices in an interview with Hindustan Times. Asked if Akshay Kumar consults his family, particularly Twinkle, before signing a film, the 51-year-old superstar said he follows a simple guideline which Twinkle had told him once: "Yes, my wife has been a very big help in my career. It's not that I have to discuss every script with her before I give it my nod, but she talks to me and I remember [those] things. She told me once, 'Koi zor zabardasti nahi hai, jo achha lage karo'."

Twinkle Khanna, who has had a brief career in acting, switched careers to sport multiple hats - she's not only a best-selling author but is also a columnist, an interior designer and a producer. Her production house Mrs. Funnybones Movies released Akshay Kumar's 2018 film PadMan. Twinkle Khanna may be great with her advice to Akshay Kumar on film choices but when it comes to her own self, she tweeted to say that she denounced her acting career because of her "legendary acting skills". Speaking to NDTV, she once said: "I have no acting skills! You need acting skills to act, not intelligence."

Twinkle and Akshay have co-starred in 1999 films Zulmi and International Khiladi.

On the work-front, Akshay Kumar has an impressive line-up to look forward to. Apart from Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar stars in the multi-starrer Housefull 4, he co-stars with Kareena Kapoor in Good News and plays an interesting role in horror comedy Laxmmi Bomb.

