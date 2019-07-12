When Twinkle Khanna Got Some 'Good Advice' From Jeffrey Archer

Twinkle Khanna photographed with Jeffrey Archer. (Image courtesy: mohnish_bahl)

Twinkle Khanna is living every bibliophile's dream and how. The 45-year-old author posted a picture of herself along with renowned author Jeffrey Archer on social media, on Friday night. In her post, Twinkle revealed that the picture was taken during the 40th anniversary of Mr Archer's book Kane and Abel. Mrs Funnybones didn't reveal when or where the picture was taken. However, she did describe it as "lovely evening." That's not it! In her post, Twinkle also revealed that she got "some good advice" from Mr Archer. "A lovely evening celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane And Abel with the prolific writer and savvy raconteur Jeffrey Archer and he gave me some good advice as well," tweeted Twinkle.

Take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

A lovely evening celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel with the prolific writer and savvy raconteur @Jeffrey_Archer and he gave me some good advice as well :) #40thanniversaryKaneAndAbelpic.twitter.com/KVp7XKb2Nc — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 12, 2019

On Thursday, Twinkle's actor husband Akshay Kumar shared a picture from the same occasion on his Twitter profile. In his post, the Sooryavanshi actor also revealed that he hasn't read any of Twinkle or Jeffrey Archer's books. Akshay captioned the post: "Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr Jeffrey Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane And Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers."

ICYMI, check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr. @Jeffrey_Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane and Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers pic.twitter.com/LTY3orQ938 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 11, 2019

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window (which operates in Mumbai) and a film producer.

