Twinkle Khanna And Her Best Friend Win The Internet. Why Are We Not Surprised?

Best friends just make our lives better, and in some cases slightly "chaotic," and Twinkle Khanna stands by the second school of thought (atleast that's what her latest Instagram post says). In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to the 45-year-old author's latest Instagram entry, in which she can be seen posing with her best friend and fashion designer Bindya Lulla on the streets of London. Twinkle, who is known for her amazing sense of humour, captioned the monochrome picture: "When this girl is around she brings chaos in her wake!" She added the hashtag #bestfriends to the post. Twinkle's post is trending big time on social media.

Reacting to Twinkle's post, Bindya Lulla (who features in the post), wrote: "I told you it's me. But love our chaos always!" Take a look at the aforementioned post here:

A few days ago, Twinkle shared a picture along with her son Aarav from London. In her post,, Mrs Funnybones talked about how there has been a reversal of roles and that his son likes visiting museums. She wrote: "The tables have turned-This summer my son is the one wanting to go to museums instead of me having to drag him to one! #mangaexhibition #discovernewthingseveryday #art," Twinkle captioned the post.

Twinkle Khanna left for London along with her husband Akshay Kumar and daughter Nitara last week. The family was photographed at the Mumbai airport together.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window (which operates in Mumbai) and a film producer.

