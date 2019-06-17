Twinkle Khanna's Cheeky Post About 'Hunk' Akshay Kumar Is Pure Love

Twinkle Khanna photographed with Akshay Kumar. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Highlights Twinkle shared a picture with Akshay on her Instagram profile Twinkle added the hashtag #Friendsforever Twinkle and Akshay celebrated their 18th anniversary this year

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram posts never fail to amuse us and the latest addition to her profile is not an exception. The 45-year-old author surely knows how to brighten up even the simplest picture with her lit captions and the latest Instagram post, featuring her actor husband Akshay Kumar reminds us of just that. On Monday, Twinkle shared a loved-up grey scale photograph, in which she and Akshay can be seen goofily albeit lovingly posing with glasses in their hands. In her post, Mrs Funnybones lovingly referred to Akshay as "hunk" and chose the best set of words to describe Akshay's presence in her life. She wrote: "My glass is perhaps always half full but it sort of feels filled to the brim when this hunk is around." She accompanied the post along with the hashtag #friendsforever and #absencemakestheheartandallthatjazz."

As of now Akshay has not reacted to Twinkle's post but we are eagerly waiting for his response. Meanwhile, take a look at Twinkle Khanna's post here:

The star couple frequently makes appearances on each other's Instagram profiles and we love it when that happens. Last month, Twinkle shared a picture along with Akshay and their daughter Nitara and she captioned it: "Waiting to do this again. I think Mr K did a better job with his art project though."

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. They got married on January 17, 2001. The couple are parents to 16-year-old Aarav and Nitara (6).

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and a best-selling author of three books- Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones. Twinkle is also an interior decorator. She's the owner of The White Window (which operates in Mumbai).

Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Akshay's line-up of films includes Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News.