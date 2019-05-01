Blank: Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna And Dimple Kapadia Get Special Tickets To Karan Kapadia's Debut

Akshya Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at the screening of Blank

Highlights 'Blank' screening was held on Tuesday Tusshar Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Bobby Deol also attended the screening The film is releasing on May 3

Karan Kapadia's debut film Blank is all set to hit the theatres this Friday, May 3, and before the release, a special screening was held in Mumbai on Tuesday. The screening was attended by Karan Kapadia's aunt Dimple Kapadia, cousin Twinkle Khanna and brother-in-law Akshay Kumar. Twinkle and Akshay, who have always given huge shout-outs to Karan Kapadia for his debut project, posed together at the venue. Twinkle also accompanied her mother Dimple Kapadia for some lovely pictures. For the uninitiated, Akshay Kumar also features in a special song in Karan Kapadia's debut film. Here's how much fun Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna and Dimple Kapadia had with Karan Kapadia at the screening.

Karan Kapadia at the special screening of Blank in Mumbai

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna at Blank screening

Twinkle Khanna with mother Dimple Kapadia Karan Kapadia's Blank co-star Ishita Dutta was also present for the screening with her husband Vatsal Sheth. Karanvir Sharma, who plays the antagonist in the film, also checked-in.

Karanvir Sharma at the screening of Blank

Ishita Dutta with Vatsal Sheth atBlank screening

Guests like Tusshar Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Shrishti Behl Arya, Abhishek Kapoor and many more were also there for the screening. Sunny Deol, who stars in Blank, wasn't spotted at the screening but his brother Bobby Deol was there. Here are the pictures of the other celebrities who got early tickets to the screening:

Tussar Kapoor, Jackie Shroff,Boddy Deol, Abhishek Kapoor, Sajid Nadiadwala, Wardha Nadiadwala at Blank screening Here is the official trailer of Blank in case you missed it:

After the screening of the film, Twinkle Khanna shared a photo collage on Instagram and wrote: "It's raining cats! An unexpected nocturnal visitor waiting on the table when we return from Karan Kapadia's Blank screening."

Blank is helmed by debutante director Behzad Khambata. Blank is an interrogation drama and is about a suicide bomber, which is played by Karan Kapadia, who happens to forget about his past life after an accident. Sunny Deol also plays an important role as a cop in the movie.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.