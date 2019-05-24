Twinkle Khanna Congratulates Dimple Kapadia On Joining Christopher Nolan's Tenet

Twinkle Khanna with Dimple Kapadia. (Image courtesy: twinklekhanna)

Twinkle Khanna is a proud daughter and why shouldn't she be? After all her mother Dimple Kapadia just landed a role in a Christopher Nolan film. If that's not a big news, we don't know what it. Dimple Kapadia might be a social media recluse but that did not stop Twinkle from posting a congratulatory message on social media. On Thursday night, the 45-year-old author congratulated her mother on Twitter. An excited Twinkle wrote: "And on a personal note - Congratulations Mother! So proud of you! You are truly amazing and you set an example for all of us that age is not an obstacle in the path of ability and talent. Hurrah!"

Twinkle Khanna wasn't the only one from the family to congratulate Dimple on her big achievement. Dimple's nephew Karan Kapadia, who recently made his Bollywood debut with Blank, shared a GIF featuring Dimple on his Instagram profile and he wrote: "Congratulations, if anybody in the world deserved this, it's you. You are a fine actor and an even better human being and after killing it for over 45 years, you never seize to amaze. I love you. Now go do what you do best."

Take a look at the post here:

Dimple Kapadia trended on Twitter incessantly after reports of her being cast in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film Tenet surfaced on social media. "Dimple Kapadia and Clemence Poesy, the French actress who may be best known to American audiences for playing Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter movies, have also joined the production, whose title has been revealed as Tenet," stated The Hollywood Reporter.

Tenet will be Christopher Nolan's first film after the 2017 mystery drama Dunkirk. Tenet will reportedly be an espionage drama which will feature John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh in key roles.

Tenet will mark Dimple Kapadia's debut in Hollywood. The 61-year-old actress is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films such as Bobby, Saagar, Rudaali and Gardish among others.

On the work front, Dimple Kapadia will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Her last release was the 2014 film Finding Fanny.

