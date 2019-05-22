Dimple Kapadia To Star In Christopher Nolan's Tenet: Reports

Dimple Kapadia photographed at the screening of Blank.

Highlights Dimple Kapadia was last seen in Finding Fanny The film also stars Robert Pattinson, John David Washington The film is slated to release in July next year

Dimple Kapadia is going places (literally). The reason we brought this up today is because the actress will reportedly be seen in Christopher Nolan's forthcoming film titled Tenet. Yes, you read that right. According to a recent report published in The Hollywood Reporter, the actress has joined the cast of Christopher Nolan's film, which is slated to release on July 17 next year. Soon after the reports surfaced on social media, Dimple Kapadia occupied a spot on the list of trends on Twitter on Wednesday night. However, Dimple Kapadia has not announced her association with the project as of now.

"Dimple Kapadia and Clemence Poesy, the French actress who may be best known to American audiences for playing Fleur Delacour in the Harry Potter movies, have also joined the production, whose title has been revealed as Tenet," stated the Hollywood Reporter.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was among the first celebrities to share the big news on social media. The Gangs Of Wasseypur director tweeted: "So cool....Dimple Kapadia in a Chris Nolan Film... Wow."

Take a look at Anurag Kashyap's tweet here:

So cool .. Dimple Kapadia in A Chris Nolan Film ... wow https://t.co/IjrpV2XUdW — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) May 22, 2019

According to Hollywood Reporter, John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Elizabeth Debicki were zeroed in as the main actors earlier and Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh and Michael Caine are the latest additions to the film. Tenet will reportedly be a high-octane action espionage drama, which will be collaboratively produced by Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas. The film will extensively be shot across seven countries.

Dimple Kapadia is best-known for her performances in Bollywood films like Bobby, Saagar, Rudaali, Gardish and Dil Chahta Hai among others. On the work front, Dimple Kapadia was last seen in the 2014 film Finding Fanny. She will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

Christopher Nolan is best-known for directing super hit films like Batman Begins, The Dark Knight series, Interstellar, The Prestige and Memento among others.

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019