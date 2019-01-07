This Throwback Photo Of Twinkle Khanna With Mom Dimple Kapadia Is Pure Gold

Twinkle Khanna with mom Dimple Kapadia (Image courtesy twinklerkhanna )

Highlights "Your daughter looks so much like you," read a comment on the photo Twinkle accompanied the post with hashtag "the original boss baby" The photo has 110,700 likes in less than five hours

Twinkle Khanna, who never fails to crack us up with her social media posts, Instagrammed a cut-out of a magazine cover featuring herself with her mother Dimple Kapadia when she was just four-years-old. No wonder the mother-daughter duo look adorable in the picture but it appears that little Twinkle wasn't very glad at the prospect of being clicked. Sharing the picture of the magazine cover on her Instagram timeline, Twinkle wrote: "Why do I look like I want to punch the photographer in every childhood picture." She accompanied it with hashtag "the original boss baby". "Your daughter looks so much like you," "So cute," Dimple Kapadia looks stunning," were some of the comments on the picture.

The photo has 110,700 likes in less than five hours. Malaika Arora commented on the picture and wrote: "Nothing's changed," to which the "boss" lady replied: "Better at pretending now M."

Twinkle Khanna celebrated her 44th birthday last month. Twinkle, who shares her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna, posted a picture of the actor and wrote: "As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me."

Twinkle Khanna is the elder daughter of superstar Rajesh Khanna and actress Dimple Kapadia. She featured in several Bollywood films like Barsaat, Mela, International Khiladi, Jab Pyar Kisise Hota Hai, Baadshah, Dil Tera Deewana among others. The actress-turned-columnist married Akshay Kumar in 2001. Twinkle and Akshay are parents to 17-year-old Aarav and six-year-old Nitara.