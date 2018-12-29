On Rajesh Khanna's Birth Anniversary, Twinkle Posts An Old Pic Of Her Dad. Reveals Interesting Trivia

Rajesh Khanna was born in Amritsar, Punjab (Image courtesy twinklerkhanna

Highlights Twinkle shares her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna Twinkle Khanna's post has 86,900 likes in less than four hours Twinkle and Rinke are Rajesh Khanna's children with Dimple Kapadia

On Rajesh Khanna's birth anniversary, Twinkle Khanna took a trip down the memory lane and fished out a million dollar photo of the superstar from the photo archive. Twinkle, who shares her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna, revealed an interesting trivia in her post. "As a toddler, I was convinced that all the truckloads of flowers that would arrive for his birthday were actually for me," Twinkle captioned Rajesh Khanna's monochrome picture. Twinkle Khanna's post has 86,900 likes in less than four hours. Sunita Kapoor, Smriti Irani, Athiya Shetty and Arjun Kapoor have liked the post. The comments section is replete with birthday wishes for both Rajesh and Twinkle Khanna. Tahira Kashyap, Sikander Kher and Smriti Irani are some of the celebrities who have commented on the post. Rajesh Khanna married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. Twinkle Khanna is the couple's elder child while Rinke is three years her junior. Dimple Kapadia and Rajesh Khanna separated in 1984 but never divorced.

Rajesh Khanna was born in Amritsar, Punjab as Jatin Khanna. He debuted in Bollywood in 1966 with Aakhri Khat. In a career spanning over four decades, Mr Khanna featured in more than 160 films. He is best known for films like Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang, Amar Prem, Aap Ki Kasam and Safar. Rajesh Khanna, who was called Bollywood's 'first superstar,' died of cancer on July 18, 2012. He was posthumously awarded Padma Bhushan.

Twinkle had posted a picture with her father on their birthday (in 2016 )and captioned it as, "I see you-in my reflection off the back of a gleaming spoon, in a gesture my sister makes, in the arch of my son's eyebrows- I still see you.. #happybirthdaytous."

Rajesh Khanna's daughter Twinkle Khanna, is an actress-turned-columnist. She married Akshay Kumar in 2001. Twinkle and Akshay are parents to 17-year-old Aarav and six-year-old Nitara. Twinkle's sister Rinke is married to Delhi-based businessman Sameer Saran.