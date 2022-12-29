Inside Twinkle Khanna's Birthday Celebrations With Akshay Kumar And Kids Aarav, Nitara

Photos from Twinkle Khanna's birthday. (courtesy: twiinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna shared a glimpse of her birthday festivities with her friends and family members. She shared a set of pictures from the celebrations at a lush green location. The first picture features Twinkle with husband Akshay Kumar. The other picture features the birthday girl with Akshay, son Aarav, daughter Nitara and friends. Twinkle captioned the post: "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead." She added the hashtag #thefeastinthefields to her post. Bobby Deol, who co-starred with Twinkle in Barsaat, commented "Happy, happy birthday." Malaika Arora added, "Happy birthday my dear Tina."

See Twinkle Khanna's post here:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar wished Twinkle Khanna with a fun albeit adorable video of her singing and dancing. He captioned it: "While you may be glad to have missed my live performance the other day, I'm glad I get to witness you and all your madness every single day! But as much as I love you, I really think you should stop singing. And Happy birthday Tina."

This morning, Twinkle Khanna shared a special post for her late father and legendary actor Rajesh Khanna on his birth anniversary. She posted a throwback picture and captioned it: "A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories."

Twinkle Khanna is a woman of many hats. She is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.