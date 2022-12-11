Twinkle Khanna's Son Aarav Compares Her To A Yeti. Here's Why

Twinkle Khanna shared this picture. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna is super cool and we don't need proof for this. Do you? If yes, then head straight to her Instagram timeline and check out her latest post. The author, who is in London, has shared a throwback video of herself from her beach days. Reason? She is trying to “keep warm by dreaming of the Sun.” (Not our words). Sharing the clip, Twinkle Khanna [Mrs Funnybones] said, “Do Yetis dream of sunshine? In freezing London, wearing layers of thermals, sweaters, woolly socks and a coat that my son claims makes me look like we have finally found evidence that yetis exist, I am trying to keep warm by dreaming of the Sun.” For the background, Twinkle Khanna has picked the theme song of Sex And The City. Wait, there is a disclaimer too. She added, “Disclaimer -The Sex And The City music has nothing to do with yetis or the Sun. I just couldn't find another track :)”

Here is the video we are talking about:

A while back, Twinkle Khanna opened up about returning to university for her Masters. As per Twinkle Khanna, she “feels like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas.” The author has also shared a video of herself walking inside the University with her husband, Akshay Kumar. The side note read, “What's it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs-on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils. And, I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband come to pick me up from uni :) Drop a heart if you also believe that it's never too late to do anything at all.”

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married since 2001. They have two children Aarav and Nitara.