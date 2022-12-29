On Shared Birthday, Twinkle Posts Throwback Pic Of Herself With Dad Rajesh Khanna

A throwback of Rajesh Khanna and Twinkle Khanna. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna, who celebrates her 48th birthday today, shared a throwback picture of herself with her late father and film legend Rajesh Khanna, who would have been 80 today. The author posted a throwback picture from her childhood days and she wrote this in her caption: "A bittersweet shared birthday and a lifetime of memories." In the comments section of Twinkle Khanna's post, her Barsaat co-star Bobby Deol dropped a couple of heart emojis. Malaika Arora also dropped a heart in the comments section of the post. Rajesh Khanna died in July 2012.

Rajesh Khanna, who made his Bollywood debut in the year 1966 with Aakhri Khat, was the star of hit films like Aradhana, Anand, Kati Patang and Safar among many others. He married actress Dimple Kapadia in 1973. In the same year, Dimple Kapadia's debut Bollywood film Bobby, co-starring late actor Rishi Kapoor released. The actor-politician was posthumously awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.

Twinkle married superstar Akshay Kumar on January 17, 2001. The couple welcomed son Aarav on September 15 in 2002 and daughter Nitara on September 25, 2012.