Twinkle Khanna's 'Favourite' 90s Looks. Please Don't Make Us Choose

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna's Instagram timeline is one fun place. The entrepreneur-author often shares pictures and videos of her extremely interesting life on social media. Twinkle Khanna – who stepped away from her acting career nearly 20 years ago – has taken a walk down memory lane and shared some lovely images of herself from the 90s. The pictures feature her in a variety of costumes that she wore in the movies. In the caption, Twinkle Khanna wrote, “The 90s are cool again though I'm drawing the line at overplucked eyebrows and brown lip liners. Which one is your favourite look? Throw in your vote in the comments." Director Abhishek Kapor replied with heart emojis.

See the post here:

Twinkle Khanna recently returned to university to pursue her Masters. Not too long ago, her husband Akshay Kumar came to pick her up at her university. She shared an adorable video with a blurb that read, "When he comes to investigate where I study and what I am really doing at the uni." She captioned her post, "What's it like to be an older student going back to university to do my Masters? I feel like my mind has been thrown into a washing machine every day and it's a delight to walk around with squeaky clean ideas. There are evenings when I am working on my assignments and the kids are working on theirs-on our dining table with papers strewn across and shared pencils."

Twinkle Khanna further said, "I turn into a giddy teenager when my husband comes to pick me up from university…”

Before that Twinkle Khanna also shared with fans how she celebrated Halloween. For the festival, she dressed up as a witch. In the caption, she wrote: “I love costume parties. Dressing up like a character, a strange creature and my favourite, a powerful witch. But in a story I am writing currently, the protagonist wonders - Does pretending to be someone else give you more freedom to be yourself or does it give you some respite from being yourself?”





Twinkle Khanna is the author of best-selling books Mrs FunnyBones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.