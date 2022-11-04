Twinkle Khanna Attended This Costume Party Dressed As A 'Powerful Witch'

Twinkle Khanna shared this image. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Halloween is always an exciting time for Twinkle Khanna. Why you, ask? It's because she “loves costume parties.” The actress-turned-author, on Thursday, shared glimpses of her Halloween celebrations. She dressed up as a “powerful witch.” It's her “favourite.” The first picture features Twinkle Khanna inside a car while the other one reveals her full Halloween look. Twinkle Khanna, in her post, also wrote a thought-provoking note and shared an update of sorts on her work-in-progress story. Her caption read, “I love costume parties. Dressing up like a character, a strange creature and my favourite, a powerful witch. But in a story I am writing currently, the protagonist wonders - Does pretending to be someone else give you more freedom to be yourself or does it give you some respite from being yourself?”

Twinkle Khanna then asked her fans to “think deeply” about her question and answer it in the comments section. She wrote, “What do you think? And think deeply before you put your answers in the comments below. There are no wrong answers.”

Many Twinkle Khanna fans came forward and expressed their opinions in the comments section. “If I am pretending to be someone I like or I wanna be, I'd feel freedom be more myself to play that part and do things for the sake of character… And I think we like to pretend to be someone we cannot be in real life… so, I guess it's more freedom and less respite,” wrote one fan while another commented, “It definitely gives respite… but how long can we pretend… reality catches up sometimes.”

This isn't the first time Twinkle Khanna has dressed up as a witch on Halloween. A couple of years ago, she picked the same theme for the spooky festival. She even shared a Boomerang featuring herself wearing a witch's hat and playing with a scary mask. Her caption read, “Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers, I can only say this -You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you? Halloween⁠.”

Happy Halloween to all the horror movie connoisseurs like moi! To the naysayers I can only say this-You may not believe in ghosts but what if the ghost believes in you? #Halloween⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/gitXEUQZuh — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) October 31, 2018

Twinkle Khanna is the author of best-selling books Mrs FunnyBones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad and Pyjamas Are Forgiving.