Akshay Kumar's 55th Birthday Was Spent With Board Games And Halwa Cake. Details From Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna. (courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna wished husband Akshay Kumar on his 55th birthday in the best possible way. She shared a picture of her and the birthday boy playing Backgammon, which the actor won BTW. The author also revealed how a friend brought a special halwa cake just like Akshay's mom used to make every year. Akshay lost his mom Aruna Bhatia a day before his birthday last year. Twinkle Khanna wrote: 'The Birthday Boy who wins at every game! Yes, he beat me at Backgammon. Then he annihilated an Oxford chap and a tag team of four players, all against him, in a game of, wait for this, Scrabble! The best part, a friend got him a halwa cake just like the one his mother used to make for him every year on his birthday. Happy Birthday my Scrabble Master."

Reacting to Twinkle's wish, Akshay Kumar wrote: "Thank you."

This is what Twinkle Khanna posted:

Twinkle Khanna and AKshay Kumar never fail to give us couple goals. These posts are proof.

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar have been married for over 21 years. Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar co-starred in films such as International Khiladi and Zulmi. The couple are parents to 19-year-old Aarav and Nitara, 9.

Twinkle Khanna is a celebrated columnist and the author of Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs Funnybones - all of which were best-sellers. Twinkle is also an interior decorator, the owner of The White Window, and a film producer. Her last project as a film producer was the National Award-winning film PadMan, which starred her husband Akshay Kumar in the lead role. She also runs a digital content company called Tweak India.