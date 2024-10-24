Dimple Kapadia Refuses To Get Clicked With Daughter Twinkle Khanna: "I Don't Pose With Juniors"

Dimple Kapadia grabbed headlines as she refused to pose with daughter Twinkle Khanna at the MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Image) Film Festival 2024 last night. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna arrived at the film festival to watch Dimple Kapadia's film Go Noni Go. Dimple Kapadia wore a long brown jacket over a white dress. She smiled for the paparazzi. As soon as the shutterbugs noticed Twinkle Khanna coming behind her, they asked the film veteran to pose with her daughter. Dimple Kapadia quipped, "I don't pose with juniors. Only seniors." The video was shared by a paparazzo on his Instagram profile. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna gave the paparazzi picture-perfect moments to capture. Akshay Kumar suited up for the event while Twinkle wore a yellow saree. Twinkle's funky hair accessory also grabbed the spotlight at the screening. The star couple posed for the shutterbugs sporting their big smiles. Take a look at the pictures here:

Go Noni Go is adapted from Twinkle Khanna's charming short story, Salaam Noni Appa, which originally appeared in her bestselling book. The story revolves around Noni, a woman in her late fifties whose life takes an unexpected turn when she meets a yoga teacher, sparking romance in her life. Her sister Binni joins the bandwagon as the two navigate the ups and downs of love and relationships later in life. The cast includes Ayesha Raza, Manav Kaul, Athiya Shetty, with Sonal Dabral taking on both writing and directing duties alongside co-writer Nikhil Sachan. Dimple Kapadia is known for films like Saagar, Vikram, Janbaaz, Bees Saal Baad, Ram Lakhan, to name a few. In recent time, she was seen in films like Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, Murder Mubarak.