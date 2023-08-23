Pics: Dimple Kapadia Watched Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 At A Mumbai Theatre

Dimple Kapadia at a theatre

Gadar 2 fever has been gripping the celebs and how. Dimple Kapadia, who was rumoured to be dating Sunny Deol at one point of time, watched the film at a Mumbai theatre on Tuesday. Dimple chose an unusual style statement for her movie date. The veteran actor wore a white shirt and black trousers. Surprisingly, Mrs Kapadia hid her long wavy hair under a black hat. Dimple completed her look with nerdy glasses. Dimple Kapadia greeted the paparazzi, stationed over there, before getting into her car.

Take a look at Dimple Kapadia's pictures here:

A few days back, Hema Malini watched Gadar 2 at a theatre and heaped praises on Sunny Deol and the film as well. Hema Malini said to reporters, "Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waise hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I have just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully)."

Talking about the film's cast, she said, "Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji's son has done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It's a nice message for India and Pakistan."

Take a look at the video here:

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 doesn't seem to slow down at the box office. After 11 days of its release, the movie minted over Rs 388 crore at the domestic box office. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh's report, with its second weekend collections of ₹ 90 crore, Gadar 2 had already broken the weekend 2 total of top 5 highest grossing Hindi films. They are Pathaan, Baahubali 2, KGF 2, Dangal and Sanju.

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres on August 11. It is clashing with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.

Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol worked together in films like Narsimha, Arjun, Gunaah, to name a few.