When Dimple Kapadia Said She Was Naive When She Married Rajesh Khanna

Dimple Kapadia, who was only a teenager when she feel in love with superstar Rajesh Khanna, had earlier confessed in an interview that she was quiet naive when she fell in love with Rajesh. In fact, she described herself as so “filmy” that even thought Rajesh would sing “Mere Sapno Ki Raani” for her in the mountains. Talking at FICCI FLO Jaipur Chapter a few years ago, Dimple said, “Because I am such a filmy kid, you know I actually thought Rajesh Khanna ji would sing ‘Mere Sapno Ki Rani Kab Aayegi Tu'. He will take me to the mountains and sing.” As Dimple laughed while sharing the anecdote, she said that she was quite “young” when she met him and was strongly influenced by the movies.

“I swear I am not lying, because I was so young. And there was such an impact of the movies. Toh jab mountains pe pohanche aur gaana bhi nahi hua, hawa bhi nahi chali toh meri toh haalat kharab ho gayi (So when we reached on the mountains but there was no song and no gust of wind, I was in a bad state) because my dream was shattered. Because I seriously believed it. I mean how dumb can you get? But well that was me,” she added.

Dimple and Rajesh stayed together for almost 8 years before getting separated but they never got divorced. They shared two daughters – Twinkle and Rinke Khanna.