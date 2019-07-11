Akshay Kumar Hasn't Read Twinkle Khanna's Books (Or Jeffrey Archer's). Wait, What?

Akshay with Jeffrey Archer and Twinkle Khanna.(Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights "The wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies;" Akshay Mr Archer was celebrating 40th anniversary of Kane And Abel Twinkle Khanna is the author of three best-selling books

Akshay Kumar likes living dangerously because he just made a confession that might make life difficult for him at home. The 51-year-old actor shared a post today which is a picture of himself and wife Twinkle Khanna with author Jeffrey Archer - we aren't sure when or where it was taken, Akshay didn't say. The occasion for the post: Twinkle Khanna's last book Pyajamas Are Forgiving hit the coveted 1,00,000 mark; Jeffrey Archer's blockbuster novel Kane And Abel celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The confession: Akshay hasn't read Twinkle's books. Wait, what? He hasn't read Jeffrey Archer's books either - but then, he isn't married to him.

Sharing the picture on his social media profiles, Akshay wrote: "Last evening the wife was celebrating hitting the big 100,000 copies sold of her last book, Pyjamas Are Forgiving and Mr Jeffrey Archer was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Kane And Abel. And me? Well, I was just hanging around as I have not read his books or hers."

Wonder if Twinkle Khanna knew that already and, if she didn't, what repercussions Akshay's immediate future holds. Check out Akshay Kumar's post here:

Twinkle Khanna also shared a post marking her book's milestone:

Twinkle Khanna's work needs no introduction. She is a best-selling author of three books- Pyjamas Are Forgiving, The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad and Mrs FunnyBones. Besides being an author, she is also a celebrated columnist, an interior decorator and a film producer.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar is currently busy with the shooting of Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, co-starring Katrina Kaif. Akshay's line-up of films includes Housefull 4, Mission Mangal and Good News.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.