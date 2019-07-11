Akshay Kumar Is The Only Indian On Forbes 100 Celebs List Of 2019

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Mission Mangal

The number of Indian actors on Forbes' annual 100 celebrities list has shrunk to just one - Shah Rukh Khan dropped off the list last year and Salman Khan this year leaving Akshay Kumar as the sole survivor. The list ranks the year's top earning celebrities worldwide and in 2019, Akshay Kumar is at #33 with $65 million. Forbes' bio of Akshay states that the 51-year-old star makes between $5 and $10 million per film, which is a whopping Rs 35-70 crore. The bio lists Akshay's upcoming films Mission Mangal and Laxmmi Bomb; he also 'mints millions for endorsement deals with over 20 brands, including Tata and Harpic.'

Akshay Kumar is up several spots in the global list from last year's, on which he was ranked 76 with earnings recorded at $40.5 million. Salman was at 82. In 2017, Shah Rukh Khan trumped both compatriots at #65. As of this year, Akshay has earned more than Rihanna, Jackie Chan, Katy Perry, Bradley Cooper, Pink, Adam Sandler, Scarlett Johansson, Ariana Grande, Chris Evans, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga and other entertainers.

The highest paid celebrity this year is Taylor Swift with $185 million. The rest of the top 10 in this order: Kylie Jenner, Kanye West, Lionel Messi, Ed Sheeran, Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar, The Eagles, Dr Phil McGraw and Canelo Alvarez. Dwayne Johnson, who was in the top 5 last year, has dropped to #15.

Akshay Kumar was last seen in this year's release Kesari, one of a glut of Bollywood films based on the Battle of Saragarhi. Apart from Mission Mangal and Laxmmi Bomb, his line-up also includes Housefull 4, Good News and Sooryavanshi.

