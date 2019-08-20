Twinkle Khanna Uses Throwback School Pic To Make A Point About Education For Women

Twinkle Khanna shared this throwback photo (courtesy twinklerkhanna)

Twinkle Khanna flipped through the pages of her school album and zeroed in on a priceless click - one that we all have - a class group photo to make a strong point about the female education and women empowerment. Posting the photo on Instagram, Twinkle began by writing her post dipped in her signature humour but shifted to a serious tone while emphasising the necessity for improving the lives of children. "Growing up, as you can see not only did I have the same hairstyle as my class teacher (why? why? why?) but studying and doing well was very important to me and it all helped me to become an independent woman. 2/5 girls still don't complete school. Let's ask #WhyTheGap with Save The Children India to give every girl the right start."

Twinkle Khanna joined the non-profit organisation Save The Children India as an Artist Ambassador last year with the objectives of promoting adolescent health, menstrual hygiene and an improved lifestyle for children.

In her note, she also nominated Sonam Kapoor, with whom she worked in PadMan, Tahira Kashyap and husband Akshay Kumar "to take this further by sharing their school memories."

Take a look at Twinkle's post here. It may not be that difficult to spot her.

Twinkle Khanna, who by self-admission described herself as a "plump nerd" at the launch of her debut book in 2016, also revealed that she's always been a bookworm and wanted to have a career as a chartered accountant: "When I finished 12th, I wanted to become a chartered accountant. But both my parents were in the entertainment business, they were keen I follow their footsteps and I did. But 8 years later, I came to the conclusion that I have spectacularly failed as an actor. Though this was a bit disheartening, I wasn't shattered... I moved on and here I am today," IANS quoted her as saying at an event in 2017.

Twinkle, who also tweeted about her "legendary acting skills" once, quit films after a brief acting stint and switched careers to become a best-selling author. Twinkle currently sports many hats - she's a columnist, an interior designer, a producer and also a Twitter humourist.

