On Son Aarav's 18th Birthday, What 'Mama Bear' Twinkle Khanna Posted

Twinkle Khanna, who is known to have a way with words, posted a heart-warming note on her son Aarav's 18th birthday, which she accompanied with an interesting picture of "moustache musketeers." Aarav is the son of actor Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, who are also parents to daughter Nitara. The hilarious photograph features Twinkle, Aarav, Nitara and other family members sporting fake moustaches while posing with Akshay Kumar for the camera. In her birthday note, Twinkle wrote: "Happy 18th birthday Aarav! Here is something I had written for you once and to keep loosening the strings and finally cutting them off this year has not been easy."

She also added a touch of humour as she wrote: "All these years, you have been as much my teacher as I have been yours. I learned optimism, kindness and wonder from you as I taught you maths, a few manners and how to switch the lights off when you leave the room. But looking at you growing up and listening to you repeatedly tell me how much you are looking forward to your independence, I have started realizing that when you finally leave my home, my world and step into your own, my lights will go off automatically and my world will be filled with a bleak darkness. Though whenever you return for a visit, I will light numerous diyas and pretend that this is not a permanent power failure; we are just celebrating Diwali."

Calling herself a "mama bear," Twinkle signed off her post with these words: "I am already missing the little boy you were but am so proud of the man you have become. #MamaBear #MoustacheMusketeers." Take a look:

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle have been living in London for the actor's work schedule.

Aarav's mamu Karan Kapadia also wished him in an adorable way on social media. He posted a throwback picture of himself and the birthday boy and wrote: "Happy birthday little man, can't believe this was 10 years ago and you're 18 now. I love you and I'm proud of everything you have and are going to accomplish."

Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar got married in 2001 and welcomed Aarav in 2002. Nitara was born in 2012.