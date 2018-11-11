Akshay Kumar's Daughter Nitara's Sunday Looks So Different From Ours

Akshay Kumar Instagrammed a video featuring Nitara (courtesy akshaykumar)

While most of us have taken a break from the gym or that dreaded work-out session on Sunday, one little star kid had diligently kept her date with the practise session. It's none other than Akshay Kumar's six-year-old daughter Nitara. On Sunday, netizens woke up to a video of little Nitara doing the battle rope exercise on Akshay Kumar's social media accounts. Looks like little Nitara scurried to the gym room right after waking up as she features in the video in her pyjamas. In case you are wondering if a six-year-old is too young to be exercising with the battle rope, the 51-year-old actor has an explanation. "Kids tend to pick up what they see...start early and try to set a good example. Great parenting. Active kids," he wrote along with the hashtag "Fit India".

Well, it's not surprising to see Nitara so comfortable with work-out accessories considering Akshay Kumar has a reputation for being a fitness freak. The fitness enthusiast is known to perform his own stunts in films. Akshay Kumar also runs a self-defence academy for women in Mumbai, where he trains women in the art of self-defence free of costs.

On his own social media feed, Akshay Kumar often shares videos of creative ways to channel your inner work-out cravings. While the actor was in Rajasthan recently for work, he went out cycling no-handed while shadow boxing simultaneously. Well, that's some major fitness inspo, isn't it? He was also spotted doing a particular "neck exercise" quite the experimental way.

Meanwhile, Little Nitara often features on her father's Instagram feed in adorable posts. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are also parents to a teenaged son named Aarav.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar was last seen in Gold and has Kesari, Housefull 4 and Rajinikanth's 2.0 lined-up for release. Akshay Kumar has also recently collaborated with Fox Star Studios for three films.