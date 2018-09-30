Akshay Kumar Is Setting Major Fitness Goals And How

Akshay Kumar is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast (Courtesy akshaykumar)

Akshay Kumar's latest workout video is the fitness inspiration you need right now. Needless to say that the 51-year-old actor is a self-confessed fitness enthusiast and his social media posts are often related to fitness. While most of us are making the wisest use of Sunday by sleeping an extra hour or by gorging onto a plateful of scrumptious high calorie breakfast, Akshay Kumar's day has started on a healthier note. Akshay Kumar, who is in Jaisalmer shooting for Housefull 4, shared a video of himself exercising outdoors. The actor captioned the video: "Always been a fan of mornings even more beautiful here in Jaisalmer. Doing a neck exercise today and I personally love exercising outdoors as it helps boost the body, mind and mood. What about you guys?" "Fit India," Akshay added in the hashtag.

Akshay's Instgaram post has garnered over 1,316,655 views within two hours. The comments section is flooded with remarks like: "You are my Fitness Guru," "Inspirational boss," "You are an inspiration man," and we can't agree more.

The Gold actor follows a strict fitness regime and keeps no stone unturned to encourage his social media followers to lead a healthy life. Remember the Let the Games Begin video, in which Akshay emphasised on the significance of sports. "I would want to request the parents to encourage their kids to go outdoors, pursue any sport, not necessarily hockey," said Akshay.

Besides, Akshay Kumar has been actively endorsing the Fit India movement. Fit India is a campaign which was initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The objective of the movement is to encourage people to participate in some form of physical activity for their fitness and well-being.

Meanwhile, the cast of Housefull 4 is in Jaisalmer at the juncture for shooting Housefull 4. Farah Khan, Chunky Panday and Kriti Sanon have been sharing updates continually from the sets of the film.

Pasta for dinnerHF4 A post shared by chunky panday (@chunkypanday) on Sep 15, 2018 at 11:52am PDT

Akshay Kumar, who was last seen in Reema Kagti-directed Gold, also has 2.0, Good News and Kesari in the line-up.