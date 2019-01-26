On Republic Day, Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna And Nitara Went For A 'Patriotic Hike'

Republic Day: Akshay Kumar with Twinkle Khanna and Nitara. (Image courtesy: twinklerkhanna)

As India celebrates 70th Republic Day, the Internet is bombarded with Republic Day post. Stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Anushka Sharma, Ayushmann Khuarrana and others have posted their messages but the one that caught our attention the most is Twinkle Khanna's post. Twinkle certainly knows how to set the Internet ablaze and the reason that we brought this up today is because her latest Instagram post, which complements Republic Day, totally stole our hearts. BTW, did we tell you that the post also features her husband Akshay Kumar and their daughter Nitara. In her post, Twinkle revealed that as part of Republic Day celebrations, the family went hiking. Twinkle captioned the post: "A rather patriotic hike this morning with our flags waving in the wind! Happy Republic Day!"

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar also shared a similar picture on his Instagram profile and wrote: "Woke up at the crack of dawn and went hiking with the family, high on the Republic Day spirit."

On the occasion of Republic Day, Akshay Kumar shared a picture from the sets of his forthcoming film Kesari and wrote: "It's our 70th Republic Day but our men have been fighting for the country since time unknown. 122 years ago, 21 Sikhs fought against 10000 invaders.Kesari is their story, in cinemas on March 21."

Akshay and Twinkle celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary last week. The couple shared mushy posts on their respective Instagram accounts. Twinkle shared a series of hilarious 18 year challenge posts while Akshay Kumar shared an adorable video on his Instagram profile.

Akshay and Twinkle got married in 2001.The couple are parents to son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.