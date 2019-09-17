On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Birthday, Akshay Kumar Releases Poster Of Mann Bairagi

Akshay Kumar shared the poster of Mann Bairagi. (Image courtesy: akshaykumar)

Highlights Mann Bairagi focuses on the life of PM Modi when he was a teenager Mann Bairagi is co-produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali The film is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy

Actor Akshay Kumar released the first poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming production Mann Bairagi, which is based on the life of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on social media on PM Modi's 69th birthday today. Akshay Kumar, who interviewed PM Modi in April before the 17th Lok Sabha Elections, shared the poster on his social media pages and wrote, "Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain's special feature, Mann Bairagi (based) on the defining moment of our PM's life, on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayPMModi." Mann Bairagi focuses on the life of PM Modi when he was a teenager and the years 'which changed his entire perspective of existence,' co-producer Mahaveer Jain told news agency IANS.

"He is a man dedicated to building our nation. We wanted to put forward that incident in his life when he was 17-18 which changed his entire perspective of existence," he said.

Here's the announcement poster of Mann Bairagi:

Mann Bairagi is directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy. "When Ssanjay Tripaathy came to Sanjay Bhansali Productions and me, all we thought of was the importance of what Ssanjay Tripaathy wanted to say. We believe Modi ji inspires millions of young people across the world. But what inspired him? When was that moment when he chose to dedicate his life to the service of the nation?" Mr Jain added.

When Mahaveer Jain was asked if PM Modi will watch their feature, he told IANS, "Modi ji doesn't like to read or watch content about himself. He is happy that we made the film, but he won't watch it."

(With inputs from IANS)

