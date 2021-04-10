10 Fab Swim Looks As Seen On Bollywood Stars

Janhvi Kapoor in Maldives. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

COVID-19 has been the subject of conversations globally for over a year now, and rightfully so. However, despite being stuck within the confines of our homes, that urge to travel never disappeared. We've spent hours online looking for our vacation inspiration. Now, after months of putting all big-ticket trips on hold, the heightened desire to see the world is making people gradually step out. And those dreaming of a beach vacation will be spoilt for choice after taking a look at the Instagram posts of a few Bollywood actresses. These divas, vacationing in the Maldives or some other dreamy destination, have offered plenty of inspiration in their swimwear. Let's take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor

In her latest post, Janhvi gave us a stunning sea view, and captioned it, "Last to get on the Maldives bandwagon but, I fully get the hype." Her metallic swimsuit features a flirty back and low-cut armholes. She rounded off her look with easily stackable jewellery - a pair of chunky silver hoops and many dainty gold necklaces, and layered bracelets.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif gave the dreamy destination a visit earlier this year for a photoshoot. She posed in a white number while taking a dip. Her fans were left asking for more.

Ananya Panday

Bored of your basic black swimsuits? Ananya Panday can give you some cues. Bringing some sunflower vibes, she welcomed the New Year in an all-eyes-on-me swimsuit.

Shilpa Shetty

If you wish to make a statement next time you hit the beach, check out Shilpa Shetty's Instagram. She can give you some inspiration but not before she makes you go green with envy. Look at that body in an animal printed swimsuit. A mother-of-two at 45, says who?

Alia Bhatt

A strapless bikini was a winner. Its bandeau featured a tie-up detail at the front. Also a matching bottom in pink and blue stripes. The actress' two-piece swimsuit ideally complemented the backdrop of her Instagram pictures.

Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi made us all feel bad by looking like a goddess in her bikini pictures. She redefined all the body myths and vowed fans by posing in her fittest best.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu added a fun colourful piece to our closet inspiration during her vacay. For her morning, she went to the pool in a gorgeous ensemble which was all about vibrant hues.

Disha Patani

Burning up Instagram with her envy-inducing frame, Disha Patani aces the swimsuit like no one else. In this one, she gave us Aquaman feels and we were like wow.

Tara Sutaria

She came, she conquered and we are dead. Instagram was on fire when Tara Sutaria's beachside pics debuted on the gram. How can someone look so perfect?

Mouni Roy

Like a dream? Mouni Roy posing by the beach at sunset is all we needed to see.

We cannot stop staring. Can you?