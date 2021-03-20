Is That A Mermaid? No, That's Alia Bhatt Reliving The 'Best Day Ever'

Alia Bhat shared this photo (courtesy aliaabhatt )

Is that a mermaid? No, that's Alia Bhatt swimming her way through the weekend. Let us start by saying that Alia Bhatt's Instagram is a mood. No, really. And this weekend, Alia Bhatt decided to relive "the best day ever" which was all about a refreshing swim. The 28-year-old actress Instagrammed a stunning underwater photo on Saturday evening, dreaming of the time she had a great time in the pool. Alia, cute as a button in a printed bikini, can be seen mid-way through a swim in the click - she added just the perfect emoji to describe her mood.

Here's how Alia Bhatt, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday, made a splash on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt is a true blue water baby and there's proof on her Instagram. Last month, she made a trip to the Maldives with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and had painted Instagram in shades of blue. "Blue seas and a pisces," Alia had captioned one of her vacation albums.

"Heal, learn, grow, love," she wrote for another.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 and has an impressive line-up of films ahead. Alia Bhatt co-stars with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt will play the role of a mafia queen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has booked July 30 as the release date, when it will clash with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam.