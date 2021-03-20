Is That A Mermaid? No, That's Alia Bhatt Reliving The "Best Day Ever"

Let us start by saying that Alia Bhatt's Instagram is a mood

Is That A Mermaid? No, That's Alia Bhatt Reliving The 'Best Day Ever'

Alia Bhat shared this photo (courtesy aliaabhatt )

Highlights

  • Alia Bhatt shared a stunning underwater pic on Instagram
  • "It was the best day," she captioned her photo
  • Alia can be seen swimming in an orange bikini in the pic
New Delhi:

Is that a mermaid? No, that's Alia Bhatt swimming her way through the weekend. Let us start by saying that Alia Bhatt's Instagram is a mood. No, really. And this weekend, Alia Bhatt decided to relive "the best day ever" which was all about a refreshing swim. The 28-year-old actress Instagrammed a stunning underwater photo on Saturday evening, dreaming of the time she had a great time in the pool. Alia, cute as a button in a printed bikini, can be seen mid-way through a swim in the click - she added just the perfect emoji to describe her mood.

Here's how Alia Bhatt, who recently celebrated her 28th birthday, made a splash on Instagram.

Alia Bhatt is a true blue water baby and there's proof on her Instagram. Last month, she made a trip to the Maldives with her bestie Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and had painted Instagram in shades of blue. "Blue seas and a pisces," Alia had captioned one of her vacation albums.

"Heal, learn, grow, love," she wrote for another.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sadak 2 and has an impressive line-up of films ahead. Alia Bhatt co-stars with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra. She will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, co-starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. Alia Bhatt will play the role of a mafia queen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film has booked July 30 as the release date, when it will clash with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam.

Also Read