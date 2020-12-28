Sea, Sand And Stunning Tara Sutaria Make This Pic Perfect

Tara Sutaria shared this image. (courtesy tarasutaria)

Tara Sutaria's latest Instagram entry looks straight out of a photoshoot. The 25-year-old actress shared a picture from Maldives. We are not sure if it is a throwback from her birthday vacation or if Tara is on a holiday in the island nation. In the picture, Tara Sutaria can be seen dressed in a flowy white outfit as she strolls on the beach. Tara, adding butterfly, heart and music emojis to the post, captioned the picture: "When you dance down the street with a cloud at your feet, that's amore." The Student Of The Year 2 actress' fans on Instagram filled up her post with heart emojis.

Tara, who flew to Maldives for her birthday this year along with boyfriend Aadar Jain, shared stunning pictures from her vacation. Take a look at the posts here:

Tara frequently features in headlines for her relationship with actor Aadar Jain. Reports of Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain's relationship started doing the rounds after they were photographed together at Malaika Arora's birthday party and Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash, last year. This year, Tara went as Aadar's date at his brother Armaan Jain's wedding festivities. She and Aadar even performed together at Armaan and Anissa Malhotra's wedding reception, videos from which went viral on social media. She was also his plus one for the Kapoor Christmas festivities.

Tara Sutaria, a singer and former Disney star, made her Bollywood debut with the 2019 romantic drama Student Of The Year 2, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Ananya Panday. She also featured in Marjaavaan and Masakali 2.0 (both co-starring Sidharth Malhotra). Her next project is Milan Luthria's romantic action film Tadap.