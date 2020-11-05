Inside The Kapoors' Family Dinner With Kareena, Neetu-Riddhima, Aadar Jain-Tara Sutaria And Others

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared this image. (courtesy riddhimakapoorsahniofficial)

On every festival, Bollywood's Kapoor family unites and something similar happened on Wednesday. The family got together on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, a glimpse of which was shared by Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on her Instagram profile. Mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor was joined by Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Nitasha Nanda, Manoj Jain and Rima Jain. Also present at the dinner were Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Armaan Jain and his wife Anissa, Aadar Jain and his girlfriend Tara Sutaria. Missing from the frame were Kareena's husband and actor Saif Ali Khan, who is busy with the shooting of Bhoot Police, sister Karisma Kapoor, and cousin Ranbir Kapoor and his girlfriend Alia Bhatt (who frequently accompanies Ranbir to his family's get-togethers).

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Riddhima Kapoor wrote: "Family dinner #missingafew." Take a look at the post here:

On her Instagram story, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a picture with Kareena Kapoor, Anissa Malhotra. Check it out:

Screenshot of Riddhima Kapoor's Instagram story.

Earlier this year on Raksha Bandhan, Tara Sutaria accompanied Aadar Jain to the Kapoors lunch, which was attended by his family members including his cousin Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, their son Taimur. Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Ranbir and Riddhima; Rima Jain, Manoj Jain, Armaan and his wife Anissa Malhotra, Nitasha Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt were also present at the get-together.

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor, who is expecting her second child with Saif Ali Khan, shared the pregnancy news in August this year. "We are very pleased to announce that we are expecting an addition to our family. Thank you to all our well-wishers for all their love and support," said Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan, in a joint statement. Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan got married in the year 2012 and welcomed their first child Taimur Ali Khan in 2016.